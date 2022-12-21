Women's Club 3.jpg

Four Peaks Women’s Club has worked with numerous non-profit organizations for over 20 years to improve living conditions for women and children. The club sponsors a family through the Children’s Cancer Network during the holidays by meeting the needs of each family member, decorating 20 trees to ensure each home has a lighted, decorated tree, food, clothes and toys during the holidays.

The club gathers to make bracelets and purchases matchbox cars which are then given to the Children’s Cancer Network and the Crews’n Healthmobile. They enjoy giving gifts through the local Boys & Girls Club and donating to the Extended Hands Food Bank.