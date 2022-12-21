Four Peaks Women’s Club has worked with numerous non-profit organizations for over 20 years to improve living conditions for women and children. The club sponsors a family through the Children’s Cancer Network during the holidays by meeting the needs of each family member, decorating 20 trees to ensure each home has a lighted, decorated tree, food, clothes and toys during the holidays.
The club gathers to make bracelets and purchases matchbox cars which are then given to the Children’s Cancer Network and the Crews’n Healthmobile. They enjoy giving gifts through the local Boys & Girls Club and donating to the Extended Hands Food Bank.
The club also collects plastic bags and recycles them into crocheted mats which are given to the homeless. They also support the Sojourner Center which shelters abused women and children, Youth for Troops, a non-profit organization that honors and serves service men and women in active or retired service and Meals on Wheels, in which club members create small crafts to complement the meals given to homebound seniors so they might have a visual treat along with a healthy meal.
Cleaning local streets through the Fountain Hills Adopt a Street program is another project the club has participated in for 20 years, and last year, the club collected hundreds of books which were given to Book Finders and distributed to people living on the edge of poverty.
The Four Peaks Women’s Club supports the Dark Sky program and provides volunteers to support the upcoming In-Home Concert program, the local theater, the Community Chorus and the River of Time museum.
Through the club’s Stitch of Hope group, they provide organizations with new pillowcases, bags for foster care children, bears, baby blankets and hats which are given to the Children’s Cancer Network, the Crews’n Healthmobile and other agencies who work with homeless women and children. The club also contributes to Focus on Foster Kids in coordination with AZ Helping Hands, which provides basic essential needs to children in Arizona’s foster care system.
Anyone interested in joining Four Peaks Women’s Club may contact Sue Augir at 480-980-8115.