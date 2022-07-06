Four Peaks Women’s Club (FPWC) volunteered to help sort school supplies for Children’s Cancer Network (CCN), a non-profit organization that supports families who have a child suffering from cancer.
CCN supplies every child in the family with school supplies, clothes and shoes to start the school year. In two hours, FPWC put together 18 volunteer hours of work.
CCN is a nonprofit organization which is dedicated to supporting entire families when a child has been stricken with cancer. CCN provides counselling services at Phoenix Children’s Hospital, support groups for families experiencing cancer, help navigating social services, scholarships for family members and many other services.
This month, CCN will be awarding college scholarships to survivors, their siblings and parents who wish to continue their schooling. This is a very uplifting event for these families, as they look to the future.
Many survivors, sibling and parents come back and volunteer at CCN in various capacities later in life. It is quite a spectacle to see people give back to others as they, in the past, received help from CCN.
Four Peaks Women's Club is a group of local women who support local organizations and non-profits which provide services for children and their families.