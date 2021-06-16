Four Peaks Women’s Club has embraced another project that fits its mission statement.
The group’s mission is to make the lives of women and children better. Some time back, member Penny Junk introduced members to the sobering fact that Arizona has more than 18,000 foster children in its system.
Junk explained that every foster child deserves hope and a bright future. TRAC (Teen Reach Adventure Camp) is one of the programs under Hope and a Future helping foster children. This year, the camp will host children ages 12 to 15.
The Four Peaks Women’s Club met at McDowell Mountain Community Church recently to help pack gift bags, backpacks and scrapbooks for the teens when they head to the camp. Each child will have his or her own packages.
The camp specifically works to ensure the success of every child attending the camp. Girls will attend camp this year from July 25 to 27, and boys will attend July 28 to 30.
Each three-day camp provides a ratio of one counselor to every two children. Through quality time with each child and encouragement, each child leaves camp with a positive outlook on life.
Campers explore the wilderness, care for animals, ride horseback and participate in a low-level challenge course. The challenge course is designed to help children recognize the importance of self-respect, teamwork and communication while having fun.
A background check is conducted on every volunteer who also receives intensive training to manage behavioral or emotional issues during camp. Medical personnel also are available.
Hope and a Future has helped thousands of children since 2004 from camp and learning life skills all the way to graduating from college.
According to its website, TRAC is a positive, faith-based summer camp experience offering hope and encouragement to foster children 12 to 15 who may have suffered abuse, neglect or abandonment.