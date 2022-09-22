Four Peaks Women’s Club (FPWC) has worked with numerous non-profit organizations for over 20 years to improve living conditions, specifically for women and children.
During the holidays, FPWC sponsored a family through the Children’s Cancer Network by meeting the needs of each family member. The club worked to decorate 20 trees so each home had a lighted and decorated tree, food, clothing and a toy during the holidays.
The club also comes together to make bracelets and purchase small cards which are then given to Children’s Cancer Network and the Crews’n Healthmobile, a mobile hospital sponsored by Phoenix Children’s Hospital which aims to help children living on the streets.
Youth for Troops is another organization that receives the club’s support. It aims to inspire patriotism in fellow youth and across generations by volunteering on behalf of the military and veterans through community service, advocacy, and education.
Meals on Wheels receives small craft projects from FPWC which are placed on meal trays by local volunteers so that homebound seniors have a visual treat along with a healthy meal.
The club also helps keep local streets clean through the Fountain Hills Adopt a Street program, which they have been part of for 20 years.
Last year, the club collected hundreds of books which were given to Book Finders and distributed to people living on the edge of poverty.
The club also works in support of the Town’s Dark Sky program and the Extended Hands Food Bank. In addition, the club volunteers their help with In-Home Concert programs, the Community Chorus, the River of Time Museum and the local theater.
Through the Stitch of Hope group, the club provides organizations with new pillowcases, special bags for foster care children, bears, baby blankets and hats which are given to the Crews’n Healthmobile and other agencies that work with homeless women and children. They also collect plastic bags and recycle them into crocheted mats which are given to the homeless.
The FPWC supports the Sojourner Center, which shelters abused women and children and Focus on Foster Kids in coordination with AZ Helping Hands, which provides basic essential needs to children in foster care in Arizona.
For those interested in joining Four Peaks Women’s Club to help contribute to various non-profit organizations, contact Sue Augir at 480-980-8115.