Four Peaks Women’s Club (FPWC) has worked with numerous non-profit organizations for over 20 years to improve living conditions, specifically for women and children.

During the holidays, FPWC sponsored a family through the Children’s Cancer Network by meeting the needs of each family member. The club worked to decorate 20 trees so each home had a lighted and decorated tree, food, clothing and a toy during the holidays.