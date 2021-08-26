Four Peaks Women’s Club’s commitment to the Children’s Cancer Network is evident even in the summer months.
Members gathered to help with CCN’s back-to-school program. CCN Founder Patti Luttrell reported that 35 families will participate this year in the program.
The families will receive backpacks with school supplies, gift cards and more. Gift cards for food and gas are given to the families.
Macy’s in Chandler also donated gift cards to the families so children could select two outfits for school. If children need uniforms, Macy’s carried all the required uniforms for those children.
Children’s Cancer Network also supports 800 families who will be allowed to come in at specific times to choose their backpacks and school supplies. Families live in the Phoenix area as well as in Southern Arizona, including Tucson.
Four Peaks Women’s Club has been a supporter of CCN for a number of years. The club donates Christmas trees and Christmas shopping for families, too.
The club is vitally interested in CCN because if the family wishes, CCN walks along with a family on their cancer journey for the rest of their lives, according to Four Peaks CCN Chairperson Joyce Stehlik.
“They even help the children of survivors,” Stehlik said. “Many family members and survivors come back later in life as adults and volunteer.”