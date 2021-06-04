Fountain Hills Women’s Club installed new officers and board members at its May 12 meeting at The Vu Bistro.
Linda Kester installed the new board. Incoming president is Donna Yordy. Other officers are President-Elect Sue Augir; Treasurer Leigh Gerard and Secretary Donna Herrman.
At-large board members are Gail Appeldorn, Shirley Serey and Pat Willigrod. Past President Barbara Cardinal remains on the board in an advisory position.
Four Peaks Women’s Club has remained active during the pandemic, continuing service projects and meeting most of group’s goals.
The pajama and books committee has received 30 pairs of pajamas and 55 books to donate in November to children who are homeless or at risk. The committee will continue to collect those items until November.
The jewelry committee continued making jewelry for homeless girls as well as the Phoenix Children’s Crews’n Healthmobile. A number of donations have been made to Veterans First, an organization offering shelter and support to women veterans.
Members have continued throughout the year with the Adopt-A-Street program. Additionally, they were able to donate trees and gifts for a family whose child is suffering from cancer through the Children’s Cancer Network.
The club participated in keeping the Community Center looking beautiful during the holidays with a decorated tree and wreath.
The club’s crafters continued creating decorations for the Home Delivered Meals program. A number of members sewed, knitted or crocheted items to give to children in need.
Contributions to Extended Hands Food Bank continued during the pandemic, and members continued to make mats for the homeless.
Members also donated to the Sojourner Center, which provides shelter and support services to abused women.
Although Four Peaks Women’s Club does not meet during the summer months, many programs will continue.
Members will go to McDowell Mountain Christian Church June 9 to help assemble hygiene kits for foster children attending camp this year.
Members will visit the Youth for Troops program in Phoenix June 14 to determine what the club can do to help that organization.