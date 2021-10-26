Four Peaks Women's Club met in the home of Linda Carroll for its October meeting.
The club has taken on another project and invited Diane Roberts of Arizona Housing, Inc., to explain the project in detail.
Roberts has been serving as Arizona Housing, Inc.'s director of advancement since 2018 and has assisted the agency to gain community visibility and support.
The organization provides housing for the chronic homeless to attain self-sufficiency by providing affordable housing coupled with comprehensive social services. To date, they operate 616 affordable, supportive apartments.
They have two libraries, and this is where Four Peaks Women's Club steps up as the libraries need books. To date, Four Peaks Women's Club has donated more than 1,500 books.
Pat Willigrod is chairing this committee.