Nearing one month after flames tore through Lahaina, Hawaii, the wildfire’s aftermath becomes clearer as each day passes with the death toll surpassing 100 and more than 1,000 people still missing, according to numerous reports.
“This is just an enormous concern,” Todd Harris said, past president of Four Peaks Rotary in Fountain Hills, who visited Lahaina numerous times, recalling the mom-and-pop shops and restaurants that lined the town’s streets. “They’ll never be able to replicate what they had.”
The Hawaii Rotary District 5000 set up a Maui Fires Relief Fund for anyone interested in helping those affected by the fire. In response, Harris created a Community Fundraiser in Fountain Hills in which proceeds will go directly to the district’s emergency fund. Four Peaks Rotary and the Town of Fountain Hills will co-sponsor the event.
“The Town of Fountain Hills is honored to be able to help out even a little to ease the devastation and heartbreak from the fires in Lahaina,” Fountain Hills Mayor Ginny Dickey said. “Thank you to Four Peaks Rotary for bringing this important idea forward so our generous community can contribute to the relief effort assisting Maui on their road to recovery.”
Community Fundraiser details
The Community Fundraiser is on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 5 to 7 p.m. where the community can enjoy a catered Hawaiian buffet, non-alcoholic beverages and music. A presentation is prepared for those in attendance. The event is held at the Community Center and pre-registration can be made online at fourpeaksrotary.org.
Tickets are $85 and the proceeds will reach those most affected and provide “much-needed aid in various capacities,” a press release said.
The first aid distribution included gas cards and other emergency supplies, according to a report from Rotary District 5000.
“School supplies are an issue for the kids who are being displaced to different schools,” the report read, adding that school supply drives are being held on the island. “As we come together to recover and rebuild, we need to support each other. We need to create hope for Maui.”
Along with creating the emergency fund, the Hawaii Rotary District 5000 also established an advisory group to help prioritize the use of the funds.
“We feel like everybody has a stake in this,” Harris said. “This is part of our duty as citizens and if we could all help a little bit, I think this goes a long way.”
Those who plan to attend the community fundraiser or donate to the emergency relief fund will receive a donation receipt for tax purposes.
The Community Center is located at 13001 N. La Montana Dr. For more information about the Community Fundraiser, visit fourpeaksrotary.org or send an email to Todd Harris at toddh1716@gmail.com.