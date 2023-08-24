Rotary District 5000

The Four Peaks Rotary Foundation and the Town of Fountain Hills are sponsoring a Community Fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 9, at 5 p.m. The Fundraiser includes a catered Hawaiian dinner, music and a presentation. (Submitted image)

Nearing one month after flames tore through Lahaina, Hawaii, the wildfire’s aftermath becomes clearer as each day passes with the death toll surpassing 100 and more than 1,000 people still missing, according to numerous reports.

“This is just an enormous concern,” Todd Harris said, past president of Four Peaks Rotary in Fountain Hills, who visited Lahaina numerous times, recalling the mom-and-pop shops and restaurants that lined the town’s streets. “They’ll never be able to replicate what they had.”