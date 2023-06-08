Eighteen nonprofit organizations will receive a share of $85,500 during the 2023-34 Rotary year, thanks to the fundraising efforts by the Four Peaks Rotary Club.
“It is through your efforts and those of all members of Four Peaks Rotary that we are able to so generously support local and international charities,” Sue Hendershott, Four Peaks Rotary Foundation secretary, said. “Thank you, once again, for your ongoing efforts toward helping those who cannot help themselves.”
Local, state and international organizations receiving grants from the Four Peaks Rotary Foundation include Bob’s Free Bikes, Tender Little Hearts, Casa Esperanza Para Niños, Junior Achievement, Foster Your Future, Extended Hands Food Bank, Golden Eagle Education Foundation, Reigning Grace Ranch, Military Assistance Mission, Home Delivered Meals, Rotary Vocational Fund, Overture Outreach, St. Joseph the Worker, Fountain Hills Soccer Club, Fountain Hills Little League, Pajama Program, Encore Senior Services and Rancho Milagro.
The Four Peaks Rotary Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) organization established by the Four Peaks Rotary Club to accept charitable donations from the Club’s fundraising activities and private donors.
Seven club-elected directors are responsible for establishing an annual giving budget based on approved grant requests from charities that have been championed by members of the Club. A minimum of 80% of the funds are awarded to local and area charities, the remainder goes to international charities.
For more information about Four Peaks Rotary Club, its Foundation, and its membership opportunities, visit fourpeaksrotary.org.