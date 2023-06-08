Eighteen nonprofit organizations will receive a share of $85,500 during the 2023-34 Rotary year, thanks to the fundraising efforts by the Four Peaks Rotary Club.

“It is through your efforts and those of all members of Four Peaks Rotary that we are able to so generously support local and international charities,” Sue Hendershott, Four Peaks Rotary Foundation secretary, said. “Thank you, once again, for your ongoing efforts toward helping those who cannot help themselves.”