Back in 1998 a small group of Fountain Hills business people got together to play golf and raise a few dollars for local organizations.
Through the years, the diminutive gathering of Four Peaks Rotarians has blossomed into a major charity golf event that has raised close to $500,000 for local charitable groups and causes.
The 21st annual Four Peaks Rotary Charity Golf Classic is scheduled for March 18 at Ancala Country Club in Scottsdale. The annual outing is a top-tier fundraiser for area organizations and charities.
“Last year alone we raised over $30,000, and we’re looking forward to beating that record this year,” said event chair Jeff Poynter.
Through the Four Peaks Rotary Foundation, all funds raised by the event are contributed to a number of local causes including scholarships to Fountain Hills High School, the Boys and Girls Club, Rotary Youth Exchange, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Posse, Extended Hands Food Bank, Make a Difference Day, military veterans and senior support services and student mentoring.
Additional funds are targeted for international work at Casa Esperanza Orphanage in Hermosillo, Mexico, and the Haiti Free the Kids Project Hope organization.
The $175 entry fee includes lunch, dinner, prizes, raffles, a live auction, golfer gift bag and a $25 gift card to Phil’s Filling Station.
The golf format is a standard scramble tourney, mixed men’s and women’s, and includes a longest drive and closest to the pin challenge, along with team and individual prizes.
“We’re really excited to introduce the $25 Phil’s Filling Station gift card to all golfers this year for the first time.”
A live auction will take place during dinner at the Ancala Country Club that will include valuable prizes and vacation opportunities donated to the event from dozens of Fountain Hills businesses.
The foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit charity dedicated to providing support to worthwhile local charities.
“Our club works year-round to provide a first-class experience for all golfers and for those who just want to have a great time at a great venue,” Poynter said. “We’re anticipating over 100 golfers this year that will enjoy a great lunch, dinner and fellowship during the day-long outing.”
Other prominent sponsors include Shea Connelly Development, Steelcrest Architectural Accents and Dr. Kevin Rauter, DDS. Additionally, Coulter Cadillac is the hole-in-one sponsor, while Desert Canyon Golf pro Kurt Vogel is hosting the “Beat the Pro” competition.
For all event information including registration, visit fourpeaksgolf.com. Sponsor registration forms are also available on the website.
For information about event sponsorships or to make a donation, contact Jeff Poynter at 480-440-2001 or at jeff@bogopromotion.com.
Four Peaks Rotary meets at 7 a.m. the second and fourth Thursday of each month at Fountain View Village.