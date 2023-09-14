The Four Peaks Rotary Club hosted a Community Fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 9, which had 70 in attendance and raised a total of $8,000, Rotary past-President Todd Harris said, all of which will aid in the relief efforts following the wildfires that broke out in Lahaina, Hawaii, in early August.
The event included a catered Hawaiian dinner and non-alcoholic drinks courtesy of Andrews BBQ.
Mark Meriam, governor of Rotary District 5000 in Hawaii, spoke to attendees about how tragic the fire was and how it affected the lives of so many.
“(There are) 115 confirmed deaths with 66 officially missing and unaccounted for,” Harris said. “Damages are estimated at 6 Billion range with only half being covered by Insurance.”
Harris said donations are still coming in, all of which the Four Peaks Rotary Foundation will send to the Hawaiian Rotary Disaster Relief Fund.