The Four Peaks Rotary Club hosted a Community Fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 9, which had 70 in attendance and raised a total of $8,000, Rotary past-President Todd Harris said, all of which will aid in the relief efforts following the wildfires that broke out in Lahaina, Hawaii, in early August.

The event included a catered Hawaiian dinner and non-alcoholic drinks courtesy of Andrews BBQ.