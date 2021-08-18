The Four Peaks Rotary Foundation awarded $17,940 to four area organizations during the month of July and August. Grants were given to Foster Your Future ($5,000), Bob’s Bikes ($3,500), Reigning Grace Ranch ($4,440) and Military Assistance Mission ($5,000).
Foster Your Future provides support programs for homeless and young adults who are aging out of the foster care system.
Bob’s Bikes collects unwanted bicycles, repairs them, and recycles them to children in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area who would otherwise not be able to have one.
Reigning Grace Ranch is a horse sanctuary which provides equine-assisted experiential learning programs to help children, families and first responders.
Military Assistance Mission (MAM) provides financial assistance to families of enlisted military with a pay grade of E5 or lower.
The Four Peaks Rotary Club members are active, civic-minded individuals who enjoy investing in the Fountain Hills community and the world.
They meet twice monthly on Thursday mornings, currently virtually via Zoom. For information about membership or attending a Four Peaks Rotary meeting, visit the club website at fourpeaksrotary.org.