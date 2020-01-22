In 1998, when a small group of Fountain Hills business people got together to play golf and raise a few dollars for local organizations, few would have thought from such humble origins, such a successful event would grow.
Through the years though, the diminutive gathering of Four Peaks Rotarians has blossomed into a major charity golf event that has raised more than $500,000 for local charitable groups and causes.
Now in its 22nd year, the annual Four Peaks Rotary Charity Golf-4-Giving event, the tournament is scheduled for March 2 at Ancala Country Club in Scottsdale.
“Last year alone we raised over $40,000 on our golf outing and we’re looking forward to beating that record this year,” said event chair Bob Jacobius. “This is a premier golf experience and all of Fountain Hills wins by continuing to support it.”
The entry fee includes lunch, dinner, prizes, raffles, a live auction, golfer gift bag, and a $25 gift card to Phil’s Filling Station Restaurant.
The golf format is a standard scramble tourney, mixed men’s and women’s, and includes a longest drive and closest to the pin challenge, along with team and individual prizes.
The event is a 501(c)3 non-profit charity dedicated to providing support to worthwhile local charities.
“Our club works year-round to provide a first-class experience for all golfers and for those who just want to have a great time at a great venue,” Jacobius said. “We’re anticipating over 140 golfers this year that will enjoy a great lunch, dinner and fellowship during the day-long outing.”
Prominent sponsors include Shea Connelly Development, Steelcrest Architectural Accents and Dr. Kevin Rauter, DDS. Additionally, Coulter Cadillac is the hole-in-one sponsor, while Fountain Hills High School golf coach Jody Wilson is hosting the “Beat the Coach” competition.
For all event information including registration visit fourpeaksgolf.com.
To join a growing list of sponsors for the event or to make a donation, contact Bob Jacobius at 630-669-4443 or at bobjac@cox.net. Sponsor registration forms are also available online.
Four Peaks Rotary meets at 7 a.m. on the second and fourth Thursday of each month at Fountain View Village.