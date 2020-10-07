Casa Esperanza para Niños and Junior Achievement Arizona received grants totaling $9,000 from Four Peaks Rotary Foundation.
The grants were presented at a virtual meeting Sept. 24.
Paul Plumb of Casa Esperanza para Niños accepted a $5,000 award during the meeting and updated members of recent achievements made in spite of challenges presented by COVID-19. Casa Esperanza para Niños is an orphanage for abandoned and abused children located in Hermosillo, Mexico, with its headquarters in Mesa.
A $4,000 grant was accepted by Junior Achievement Arizona Senior Director of Development Dena Kidd. She said due to the pandemic, her organization is providing all curriculum online and is “committed to serving kids where they are learning.”
Four Peaks Rotary Foundation is funded primarily by donations and work parties. Four Peaks Rotary Club, the major donor to the foundation, meets twice monthly (currently virtually) on Tuesdays from 6:45 to 8 a.m. For information about the foundation, write Four Peaks Rotary Foundation, P.O. Box 18111, Fountain Hills 85269, or call Sue Henderschott, 602-418-0821. For more details about membership or attending a meeting, visit fourpeaksrotary.org.