Officers for the Four Peaks Rotary Club were installed for the 2020-21 year during an online meeting July 9.
Scott Sommer was installed as president. Sommer, who lives in Fountain Hills with his wife, Ashley, and two children, oversees operations in Fountain Hills and Verdes for ProSkill Services.
“I’ve learned a lot from (outgoing President) Jeff (Poynter), and I am incredibly grateful he was president before me,” Sommer said. “I am appreciative of his leadership, as well as those who have served in leadership roles within this club.”
Other new officers include President-elect Nicola Bird, Vice President Greg Golucci, Secretary Robin Brand, Treasurer Patrick Benkowski and Directors Bob Jacobius, John Colucci and Michelle Webb. Michelle Holcomb, Rotary District 5495 Assistant Governor and Rotary Club of Fountain Hills member conducted the installation.
Four Peaks Rotary Club is made up of active, civic-minded individuals who want to make a difference in Fountain Hills and the world. The group meets twice monthly on Thursday mornings.
For membership information or to attend a meeting, visit the website, fourpeaksrotary.org or call Greg Golucci, 480-612-1671.