Four Peaks Rotary Club recently donated two architectural panels to the Town of Fountain Hills. According to a press release, the decorative panels, located at the Fountain Hills Community Center and the corner of Saguaro and Avenue of the Fountains, will serve as artwork when not being utilized to display event banners.
Four Peaks Rotary Club President, Julie Ewald, said the idea for the panels began after the club started meeting at the Community Center.
“We felt it would be beneficial to all who walk through the entrance for activities or events,” she said, regarding the board’s approval of the concept. “We are delighted we could support the Community Center and our town.”
Upon securing approval from interim Town Manager Rachel Goodwin and Parks Supervisor Kevin Snipes, Ewald enlisted the help of Four Peaks Rotarian Gary Shuey, sales director for Archer Douglas Architectural Panels, to bring the idea to life.
Shuey said the 10’x4’ panels are mounted on 6-foot posts buried 18 inches deep and secured by concrete. The panels have an urban design desert-scape layout with the Rotary wheel strategically placed in the lower left-hand corner. They are constructed of 11-gauge aluminum with aluminum posts and painted with copper texture powder coating to help protect them from the harsh Arizona elements.
“We think these panels are an attractive addition to the town and hold a dual purpose,” Shuey said. “Archer Douglas Architectural Panels was honored to partner with Four Peaks Rotary on the donation to the Town of Fountain Hills.”
Four Peaks Rotary Club has a history of giving back to the Fountain Hills community. Since the club’s inception 25 years ago, members have been involved with a variety of local efforts including the Rotary Splash Pad and, most recently, the FHUSD Middle School painting project.
For more information about Four Peaks Rotary Club, its Foundation and its membership opportunities, visit fourpeaksrotary.org.