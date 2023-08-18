Rotary panels

Four Peaks Rotary has donated two metal decorative panels to the Town of Fountain Hills. (Submitted photo)

Four Peaks Rotary Club recently donated two architectural panels to the Town of Fountain Hills. According to a press release, the decorative panels, located at the Fountain Hills Community Center and the corner of Saguaro and Avenue of the Fountains, will serve as artwork when not being utilized to display event banners.

Four Peaks Rotary Club President, Julie Ewald, said the idea for the panels began after the club started meeting at the Community Center.