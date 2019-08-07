Four Peaks Rotary did what it does best at its July 25 meeting.
The club presented donations to two worthy local organizations: Devereaux Advanced Behavioral Health was awarded $500 and Boy Scout Troop 343 was presented a check for $1,500.
The donation to Devereaux will help with placement of foster children who are in transition and in purchasing school supplies. Devereaux representative Shelley Johnson spoke to the club regarding the organization and the help it provides with children in need.
The Boy Scout award will assist in Scout development and planning. Scouts Austin Johnson and Kyle Richardson spoke to the Club regarding their recent 88-mile hike at Philmont Scout Ranch at Cimarron, N.M., where they assisted in projects to help restore forestry.
Four Peaks Rotary meets each second and fourth Thursday at Fountain View Village at 7 am.
For more information visit fourpeaksrotary.org.