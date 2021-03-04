Registration for Four Peaks Rotary Club’s 23rd annual Charity Golf Outing is open.
The event is set for Monday, March 29, at Ancala Country Club in Scottsdale with an 11:30 a.m. shotgun start.
Those interested in golfing in the outing can register at fourpeaksrotary.org.
Tickets are $195 and include golf and cart, lunch and dinner, two drink tickets to area restaurants and entry in the putting contest and hole-in-one contests. Tickets for a ball drop, hosted by the Rotary Club of Fountain Hills, will be available for $20 the day of registration.
Proceeds from the event go to the Four Peaks Rotary Foundation, which awards grants to deserving local, national and international charities such as Extended Hands Food Bank, Fountain Hills High School scholarships, U.S. Vets, Fountain Hills Veterans Memorial and Junior Achievement.
Shea Donnelly Development, LLC, and Pimmex Contracting Corporation are the major sponsors for the golf outing, which will be conducted in cooperation with local jurisdiction and Ancala Country Club rules regarding COVID-19.
Four Peaks Rotary Club members are active, civic-minded individuals who enjoy investing in the Fountain Hills community and the world.
They meet twice month on Thursdays in person at DC Bar & Grill and via Zoom.
For information about membership or attending a meeting, visit fourpeaksrotary.org.