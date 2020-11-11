Four Peaks Rotary Club celebrated Halloween and World Polio Day with a virtual social featuring a reverse raffle fundraiser.
The Oct. 24 event netted $6,400 for the Four Peaks Rotary Foundation.
Michelle Webb as Elvira and Scott Schlossberg as Father Scott hosted the virtual event for members and ticket holders. Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit local organizations including Bob’s Free Bikes, U.S. Vets, as well as international projects such as the Navajo Water Project and Casa Esperanza para Niños, an orphanage located in Hermosillo, Mexico.
World Polio Day celebrates the progress toward a polio-free world. Rotary International launched PolioPlus in 1985, a program designed to tackle global polio eradication through mass vaccinations for children. To date, the number of worldwide polio cases has declined more than 99 percent.
The Four Peaks Rotary Foundation is funded primarily by donations and work parties. Four Peaks Rotary Club, the major donor to the foundation, meets twice monthly at 6:45 a.m.
For information about the foundation, direct inquiries to Four Peaks Rotary Foundation, P.O. Box 18111, Fountain Hills 85269, or call Sue Henderschott, 602-418-0821.
For information about membership or attending a meeting, visit the club’s website, fourpeaksrotary.org.