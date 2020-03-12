Fountain Hills Photography Club’s more experienced members will share their knowledge at the next meeting today, Wednesday, March 11.
The group meets at the Community Center at 6 p.m.
Club members will lead a general discussion and provide useful tips and information on photographic techniques. The monthly slide show features “Around the House – Macro” and “Color Popping Techniques.”
Everyone is welcome. The membership ranges from novice to professional and everyone works to incorporate and educate all photographic skill levels.
In addition to monthly meetings, field trips and meet-ups are planned throughout the year. The club also offers the annual Photography Exhibition each March at the Community Center. The club also holds workshops to help people prepare to exhibit and generally improve their photographic skills.
The 2020 exhibition is on display now. Visitors are welcome to stop by during the Community Center’s regular hours.
There is no fee to attend the first meeting. Those interested in joining may do so at an annual fee of $30 per individual or $40 per couple.
For more information, visit fhphotoclub.org, or send questions to lesliedonaldson13@me.com.