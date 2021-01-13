The Fountain Hills Democratic Club resumes virtual meetings tomorrow, Thursday, Jan. 14.
The Zoom meeting gets underway at 6:30 p.m. Visit fhdemclub.org for details on joining the meeting.
Memberships are due and may be renewed now via PayPal or by mailing a check. Details are on the website. Click on “Join” for information.
Speakers for the meeting include Tricia Sauer with Indivisible for Arizona and Melinda Iyer with the Iyer Report.
Sauer will discuss plans for future elections in Arizona. Iyer, who publishes her report each Sunday will talk about forecasting upcoming agenda items for the week at the State Legislature.
Iyer will present basic training on how to make your voice heard through the virtual “Request to Speak” option.
Goals remain in place to keep club members connected through Zoom, with updates on the website and through emails. Club members are looking forward to meeting again in person when it is safe to do so.
The Fountain Hills Democratic Club meets the second Thursday of each month.