Christian writers.JPG

The Christian Writers Group is an affiliation of fellow writers who seek valuable feedback from other like-minded writers in Fountain Hills. Whether their goal is to become published or to pick up a new hobby, the Christian Writers Group is seeking new members to join in its vision of becoming better writers through the process of critique and encouragement.

Under the leadership of Jewell Johnson, the Christian Writers Group has been meeting for 42 years in Fountain Hills.