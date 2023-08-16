Automobile Club

The Fountain Hills Automobile Club visited Sioux Falls, S.D., just in time for the Cars and Coffee of Siouxland car show. Clockwise, from top, are Paul Maas, Nate Van Keuren, Mike Schulte, Sarah Schulte, Bob Budd and Chuck Wuttke (kneeling). (Submitted photo)

The Fountain Hills Automobile Club (FHAC) has announced the newest, unofficial club chapter, the Snowbird Chapter, in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Club President, Paul Maas, drove from Saint Paul, Minn., in his 1978 Camaro Z28 to join three Sioux Falls residents to attend “Cars and Coffee Siouxland,” a car show which invited residents and visitors to view over 500 cars earlier this month.