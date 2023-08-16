The Fountain Hills Automobile Club (FHAC) has announced the newest, unofficial club chapter, the Snowbird Chapter, in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Club President, Paul Maas, drove from Saint Paul, Minn., in his 1978 Camaro Z28 to join three Sioux Falls residents to attend “Cars and Coffee Siouxland,” a car show which invited residents and visitors to view over 500 cars earlier this month.
Maas was joined by Nate Van Keuren, who drove his 2007 Corvette Pace Car, Chuck Wuttke drove his “Ginger” 1971 Buick Skylark Custom and Bob Budd, who drove his 2008 Saturn Sky.
“The four of us made quite a splash when we unfurled a Snowbird Chapter banner,” Maas said.
The owners of Schulte Subaru and the organizers of the event, Mike and Sarah Schulte, came by for a chat and a photo. According to Maas, the Schulte’s are active and generous residents of Sioux Falls. During the door prizes, Mike announced the FHAC presence in Sioux Falls and referenced its participation in Concours in the Hills and its charitable function.
For more information about Cars and Coffee of Siouxland, visit its Facebook page @Cars & Coffee of Siouxland. For more information about the Fountain Hills Automobile Club, visit fhautoclub.com.