Thanks to many donors, including Fountain Hills Rotary Club’s $5,000 contribution this summer, Foster Your Future continues its programs that support the adults who have aged out of foster care.
Foster Your Future has partnered with Arizona State University’s Bridging Success program, which supports foster care adults in postsecondary education, and Arizona@Work, a Maricopa County-based program that pays for certification programs allowing young adults to advance quickly to higher-level paying jobs, providing tuition for many vocational training programs.
ASU’s foster care program allows for full tuition payment and provides social services support.
Many young adults will start programs but find that the pressure of having to work two jobs to support themselves while staying in school causes them to drop out and give up. Foster Your Future helps aged out of foster care adults by supplementing their rent so they do not need to work a second job, supplying them with a mentor, car repair/transportation, household goods and food as needed to keep young adults moving towards independence and success.
With financial support and a mentor to call, FYF finds a greater success rate with a much happier adult. Between volunteers and generous donors of funds and goods, FYF continues to provide that boost to get young adults heading in the right direction.