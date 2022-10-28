Rotary.jpg

Thanks to many donors, including Fountain Hills Rotary Club’s $5,000 contribution this summer, Foster Your Future continues its programs that support the adults who have aged out of foster care.

Foster Your Future has partnered with Arizona State University’s Bridging Success program, which supports foster care adults in postsecondary education, and Arizona@Work, a Maricopa County-based program that pays for certification programs allowing young adults to advance quickly to higher-level paying jobs, providing tuition for many vocational training programs.