The Fountain Hills Photography Club will meet Wednesday, Dec. 11.
The meeting will be held at the Community Center, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Shooters from novice to professional are invited to the meeting. The club works to incorporate all photographic skill levels.
The club has a unique opportunity with its December speaker to learn about a type of photography perhaps not familiar to many. Certified Forensic Photographer Mike Wilson will speak about his experience as a working forensic photographer, the distinctive aspects that make forensic photography such a challenging and unique branch of photography and his role as a teacher preparing students for careers in Law Enforcement.
This meeting’s slide show themes are “fall colors” and “your best shot.” Members also will be looking ahead to the annual Photography Exhibition in March.
There is no fee to attend the first club meeting, and those interested in joining may do so at an annual fee of $30 per individual or $40 per couple. For further information, visit fhphotoclub.org, or send questions to fhphotoclub@cox.net. The club also has a Facebook page.