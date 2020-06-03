For those who happened to be at Fountain Park on Memorial Day and wondered where all the American flags came from, that work was carried out by members of the Four Peaks Rotary Club.
A volunteer group of Rotarians rose before daybreak and placed close to 3,000 flags around the walkways of Fountain Park in honor of the service men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice for this country. Volunteers split into four teams and spent approximately two hours placing the flags. Another group of Four Peaks Rotarians collected the flags later that evening.
The Four Peaks Rotary Club is comprised of active, civic-minded individuals who want to make a difference in the community and the world. For more information about Rotary or membership in the Four Peaks Rotary Club, visit fourpeaksrotary.org.