The Fountain Hills Women’s Club (FHWC) will hold its luncheon on Wednesday, March 15, at the Community Center. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and reservations can be made by contacting Carol Goyena at carolgoyena@gmail.com by Friday, March 10. The cost is $25.

Presenting at the luncheon is the Community Center Program Coordinator, Cheryl Ponzo, who will discuss the various programs, presentations and special events that are offered there.