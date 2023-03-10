The Fountain Hills Women’s Club (FHWC) will hold its luncheon on Wednesday, March 15, at the Community Center. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and reservations can be made by contacting Carol Goyena at carolgoyena@gmail.com by Friday, March 10. The cost is $25.
Presenting at the luncheon is the Community Center Program Coordinator, Cheryl Ponzo, who will discuss the various programs, presentations and special events that are offered there.
The Desert Derby scholarship fundraiser is fast approaching, held at ADERO Scottsdale Resort on Sunday, April 2, so the luncheon committee is asking those interested in attending to purchase their tickets by March 15.
Tickets can be purchased for the Desert Derby on the FHWC website, fountainhillswomensclub.com, along with applications for the FHWC scholarship program
The cost is $67 and since the theme is Desert Derby, attendees are encouraged to don their derby hats.