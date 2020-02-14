The Fountain Hills Women’s Club has made a change to the Saturday, March 21, luncheon and fashion show.
Classy-Jazzy Cutique will feature its collection. Classy-Jazzy is new to Fountain Hills and owner, Hilda Bourdarmis, has supported the club’s scholarship program. She said she is eager to share her vision of new fashions for the spring.
Tickets are available at Classy-Jazzy, located on Avenue of the Fountains or by contacting Barbara Muehl, 480-818-7134.
Multiple tickets may be purchased at once, and all names will be needed at time of purchase so table assignments can be made.
The club will meet Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the Community Center. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Reservations may be made by contacting Betty Jo Soehlig, 602-361-5562 or its.bj@hotmail.com; or Sue Krook at 425-417-6000 or sueKathome@comcast.net by Friday, Feb. 14.
The program features Fountain Hills High School’s Jazz Band. The program is one of the most popular each year.
Scholarship applications also will be available at the luncheon. For more information, visit fountainhillswomensclub.com.