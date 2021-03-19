Fountain Hills Women’s Club is planning to hold its April meeting in person at the Community Center.
It has been announced that groups of fewer than 50 can meet at the Community Center.
Officers were installed at the December 2020 meeting. They are President Pat Ahrens; First Vice President and Membership Chair Donna Beers; Second Vice President and Program Chair Geri VanderHoef; Recording Secretary Barbara Higgins; Corresponding Secretary Patt Canning; and Parliamentarian Susan Luzinkski.
The board met recently at Geri VanderHoef’s home to discuss future activities.
The scholarship program is underway. Applications for women over the age of 23 and continuing their education are available in the Community Center. Applications are due April 12. Forms also are available on the website, fountainhillswomensclub.com.
Plans for the 2022 luncheon and fashion show will begin in the fall.
For more information, contact Donna Beers, donna@thebeeralliance.com.