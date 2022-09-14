Three years ago the Fountain Hills Republican Club reverted back to the wilds, holding its Annual Picnic outdoors in Golden Eagle Park around the Saguaro Ramada.

The previous picnics have been successful and so on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 12 to 2 p.m., the Fountain Hills Republican Club (FHRC) will be back to “celebrate the uniqueness of this great country,” according to an event announcement.