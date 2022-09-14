Three years ago the Fountain Hills Republican Club reverted back to the wilds, holding its Annual Picnic outdoors in Golden Eagle Park around the Saguaro Ramada.
The previous picnics have been successful and so on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 12 to 2 p.m., the Fountain Hills Republican Club (FHRC) will be back to “celebrate the uniqueness of this great country,” according to an event announcement.
Those attending will again hear from many of the Republican candidates who will appear on the November ballot, join the company of fellow Conservatives and enjoy barbecue food. The menu will include hamburgers, hotdogs, baked beans, potato salad, chips, cookies and sodas.
While attendees are settling in and getting their first helping of food, the candidates will have a chance to meet one on one with their potential constituents. The candidates will be eager to meet, greet and broadcast their message to the large audience in Fountain Hills.
Many individuals and families have already registered for the picnic. For those still interested in attending, the club requests that they visit fountainhillsrepublicanclub.com to sign up. The deadline to register is Thursday, Sept. 15, at 6 p.m.
A donation of $16 perhead will be required to cover expenses. For those who have already registered, the planners pass on their appreciation, as it helps with the ordering of the appropriate quantities of victuals. The alternative method of registering is to write a check and mail it to Bill Fraser, Club Treasurer, FH Republican Club, P.O. Box 17814, FH 85269. At this late stage, if anyone decides on this method of registration, leave a message on Chris Brant’s home phone, 480-837-9725.