Fountain Hills Congressman David Schweikert addressed the Fountain Hills Republican Club at its recent monthly meeting.

Schweikert was reelected in the new Congressional District One in November and is beginning his second term on the House Ways and Means Committee. He first came to the House in 2011 following his tenure in the Arizona House of Representatives in 1991 where, in his second term, he became majority whip.