The Fountain Hills Republican Club (FHRC) May membership meeting speaker is Fountain Hills resident Joe Arpaio, who will be addressing all things border and cartel.
“No one has had more firsthand experience than Sheriff Joe when it comes to the Border,” Nancy Plencner said, spokesperson for the club.
A former law enforcement officer who served as the 36th sheriff of Maricopa County, Arpaio was elected for six terms from 1993 to 2017, making him the longest-serving elected sheriff in the history of Maricopa County.
“With over 55 years of experience as a law enforcement officer, Arpaio's achievements have earned him the title of ‘the toughest sheriff in America,’ from the media,” Plencner said.
Arpaio served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. After being discharged, he began his career in the police force. He then served the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) of the Federal Bureau of Narcotics for more than 26 years.
During his DEA special-agent tenure, Arpaio was posted in Istanbul, Turkey, Mexico City, the Middle East, Central America and South America. According to Plencner, Arpaio’s enforcement methods reduced crimes in the state.
“At the same time, his office solved several high-profile murder cases, tracked drug trafficking, tackled controversial investigations regarding corrupt government officials and fought against illegal immigration.”
The meeting is on Saturday, May 20. The doors open at 8:30 a.m. for registration.
Guests are welcome to attend and the program begins at 9 a.m. at the Fountain Hills Community Center.