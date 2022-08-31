Many new faces attended the recent Fountain Hills Republican Club (FHRC) meeting who helped pack the ballrooms at the Community Center. They were there to hear from Blake Masters, the Republican candidate who is planning to represent Arizona as their next U.S. Senator.
A spokesperson for the FHRC stated that after a very competitive primary, “It was time for Republicans to rally behind their candidate.”
Blake Masters grew up in Tucson, Ariz. In 2012, he married his high school sweetheart, Catherine. They have three boys, Miles, Graham and Rex. After graduating from Stanford and Stanford Law School, Masters co-founded a successful software startup called Judicata.
In 2014, he co-authored the #1 New York Times bestseller, “Zero to One.” Having sold more than four million copies, it is the world’s most popular book on startups and venture capital.
In 2015 Masters became president of the Thiel Foundation, a nonprofit that promotes science and innovation. The Foundation’s Thiel Fellowship Program has paid 225 young people to drop out of college in order to create new companies. Businesses started by Thiel Fellows are together now worth more than $45 billion.
From 2018 to 2022, Masters was chief operating officer at Thiel Capital, an investment firm that specializes in the technology sector, where he helped grow assets under management by billions of dollars. Now Masters is putting his successful business career on hold to represent Arizona in the U.S. Senate.
“With a huge war chest on hand, Senator Mark Kelly has been painting a very derogatory, outlandish image of his challenger,” a press release said of the Arizona Senator.
“Masters certainly thinks outside the box,” a spokesperson for the FHRC stated, who feels it is refreshing for a majority of the populous.
According to the press release of the event, Masters expressed a succinct message discussing the dangerous road he felt the Biden administration was on (with the help of Senator Mark Kelly’s 97% voting record in support of the President) for overspending, open borders and the lack of energy independence.
Masters shared his plans on how the U.S. can get back on track economically, stop the open border policy and bring back energy independence. For more information about Masters and his policies, visit media.blakemasters.com
Those present at the FHRC meeting had also come to hear from candidates for another upcoming election, for one of three seats on the Fountain Hills Unified School District governing board. Candidates Judy Rutkowski, Madicyn Reid, Jenny Amstutz Guerrette and Libby Settle addressed a series of questions during the meeting.
Those topics included retaining quality teachers, offering ways to increase local school enrollment figures and what needed to be done to repair relations with the community, i.e. Town Council and non-profits.
The candidates were also asked about an issue that has created controversy across the nation, what to do to ensure Critical Race Theory (CRT) is not being taught in Fountain Hills schools.