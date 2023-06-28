The Fountain Hills Republican Club (FHRC) meeting at the Community Center was full of members eager to hear a dual program on Saturday, June 17. In preparation for the 2024 elections, both speakers came with suggestions and “must do's,” Nancy Plencner said, spokesperson for the FHRC.
Dan Farley, Arizona Tea Party Chairman, spoke about the need for grassroots mobilization and the need for conservative voters to always be engaged in at least one of the following: calling, writing, door knocking and hosting meet and greets for candidates, Plencner said.
“We all can do something, and, multiplied, that can result in huge wins at the ballot box,” she added.
The second speaker was Merissa Hamilton of FreedomWorks/EZAZ.org. In 2022, FreedomWorks, in partnership with local grassroots organization, EZAZ.org, opened its first regional grassroots office in the country.
According to Plencner, the two groups have been successful in training and educating thousands of activists across Arizona, a key swing state again in 2024.
EZAZ.org’s slogan is “We Make Civic Action as Easy as Pie” and offered a “15 Minutes a Week to Save Arizona” Program of education, action and materials.