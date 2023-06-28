FHRC.jpg

The Fountain Hills Republican Club (FHRC) meeting at the Community Center was full of members eager to hear a dual program on Saturday, June 17. In preparation for the 2024 elections, both speakers came with suggestions and “must do's,” Nancy Plencner said, spokesperson for the FHRC.

Dan Farley, Arizona Tea Party Chairman, spoke about the need for grassroots mobilization and the need for conservative voters to always be engaged in at least one of the following: calling, writing, door knocking and hosting meet and greets for candidates, Plencner said.