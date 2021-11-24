The Fountain Hills Dark Sky Association (FHDSA) held its first members-only Star Party earlier this month.
With more than 40 people in attendance, everyone enjoyed looking through the telescopes at Jupiter, Saturn, the Moon and some deep-sky objects. Ted Blank led a laser light tour across the sky and some participants even spotted some shooting stars from the Leonid meteor shower.
The group successfully launched its membership program in October. New and existing members are already taking advantage of the perks.
FHDSA partnered with the Town of Fountain Hills four years ago to work on the requirements for becoming an International Dark Sky Community. In January 2018, Fountain Hills earned this prestigious certificate which is granted by the International Dark Sky Association. Since then, the group has hosted two popular Dark Sky Festivals. Those annual festivals shifted to virtual online events during the pandemic but will return as a live event Saturday, March 26, 2022.
FHDSA’s continuing goal is to educate residents about using smart lighting that provides safety without shining needlessly into the sky or trespassing into a neighbor’s yard. These practices also protect desert wildlife, pollinators and even human health.
The group also offers opportunities for engaging with the night sky through star parties, Astronomy on Tap events, public speaking events and more.
The group will participate in the Thanksgiving Day parade Thursday, Nov. 24.
For more information or to become a member, visit fhdarksky.com.