The Fountain Hills Democratic Club (FHDC) will convene Thursday, May 11, at the Community Center. Socializing begins at 6 p.m. with refreshments followed by the meeting beginning at 6:30 p.m. The club will host Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes as its guest speaker for the evening.
Fontes is an Arizona native, a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and the father of three daughters. After graduating from law school, Fontes became a prosecutor for the Denver District Attorney's office. He then joined the Maricopa County attorney’s office where he later led the International Prosecution Unit. Fontes practiced law for 15 years until his election as Maricopa County Recorder in 2016.