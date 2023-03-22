FHDC.jpg

The Fountain Hills Democratic Club met Thursday, March 16, with about 100 members in attendance. The theme of the evening was education, a topic front and center in state and national debates. The topics included the state of Fountain Hills schools and the impact the failed bond override and expanded vouchers (ESAs) have had on public education.

First to speak were Rachel Clawson and Nicky Indicavitch from Save our Schools Arizona, a non-partisan group supporting strong public schools in the state. They gave an overview of the current state of Arizona schools. Arizona rates 47th in school spending today, compared to New Mexico at 29th. Despite this lack of funding, Arizona public school students test about in the middle of students across the country, according to the speakers.