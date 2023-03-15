The Fountain Hills Democratic Club (FHDC) will meet on Thursday, March 16, at the Community Center. Time for socializing and refreshments begins at 6 p.m., with the meeting starting at 6:30 p.m. There will be three speakers addressing the club: Rachel Clawson, digital organizing director for Save Our Schools Arizona and Rich and Wendy Barnard from the Fountain Hills Gridiron Club.
Clawson is an Arizona native who attended public schools in Tempe and graduated from ASU with a BA in history and a master’s degree in secondary education. She returned to teach history and government at her high school alma mater where she discovered a passion for education advocacy.
Clawson has helped coordinate advocacy efforts in the East Valley while serving as the digital organizing director for Save Our Schools Arizona.
Rich and Wendy Barnard will address the state of Fountain Hills public schools.
“Does all the news about the spending cap depriving our schools of money already set aside for them have you wondering how our school district will cope?” Chris Clemens said, vice president of FHDC. “Will the funding for the football field be achieved? What are the plans for progress after the bond issue and override were voted down? How are our schools implementing a plan to bring students back up to grade level and addressing mental health issues as a result of Covid? Please come hear these experts and find out how you can help.
“Remember, good schools result in higher property values,” Clemens continued. “So, even if you don't have children or grandchildren in our schools, don't miss being educated about this important topic!”
Join the Fountain Hills Democratic Club for an opportunity to socialize with friends and fellow Fountain Hills residents and hear informative speakers.