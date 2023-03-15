FHDC.jpg

The Fountain Hills Democratic Club (FHDC) will meet on Thursday, March 16, at the Community Center. Time for socializing and refreshments begins at 6 p.m., with the meeting starting at 6:30 p.m. There will be three speakers addressing the club: Rachel Clawson, digital organizing director for Save Our Schools Arizona and Rich and Wendy Barnard from the Fountain Hills Gridiron Club.

Clawson is an Arizona native who attended public schools in Tempe and graduated from ASU with a BA in history and a master’s degree in secondary education. She returned to teach history and government at her high school alma mater where she discovered a passion for education advocacy.