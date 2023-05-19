The Fountain Hills Democratic Club (FHDC) welcomed Arizona Secretary of State, Adrian Fontes, to their May 11 meeting. Fontes was elected as Secretary of State last year after previously serving as the Maricopa County Recorder.
According to a press release, Fontes talked about how proud he is to serve Arizona as a Democrat and an American.
“He thanked all of us for not only our support of him, but especially for sharing his belief in democracy,” Chris Clemens said, vice president of FHDC. “He is continuing his efforts to keep our elections secure, safe, fair and open to all eligible citizens.”
One of Fontes’ priorities is increasing voter turnout among young adults on college campuses. According to Clemens, Fontes has established a good relationship with Kris Mayes, Arizona Attorney General, and together they are working on issues affecting all citizens in Arizona and is working to build a relationship with Democratic and Republican members of the Legislature.
“[Fontes] stressed how much he loves Arizona and the wonderful people who live here,” Clemens said. “He believes it is an honor to serve them as their Secretary of State.”
At the end of the meeting, Fontes took a number of questions from attendees and ultimately joined as a member of the FHDC.
“We are proud to have him as a member!” Clemens said.