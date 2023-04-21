The Fountain Hills Democratic Club held a meeting at the Community Center on Thursday, April 13. Their featured speaker was Rory Wilson, who gave an informative presentation on A New Leaf, a homeless shelter for men located in Mesa.
Organizers said the organization provides a new start for these men, including housing and helping them find employment. Wilson mentioned the important role A New Leaf provides for these individuals who for many reasons, often beyond their control, become homeless.
The Club also honored Dave Adkins with an Outstanding Democrat Volunteer Award. Adkins’ background includes multiple college degrees from institutions throughout the country and at one time, he worked as a project manager, overseeing the building of a 600-pound habitat in the ocean near Hawaii. Adkins has lived all over the world including Africa, Egypt and New Zealand.
Adkins chose to become a Democrat many years ago and has lived in Fountain Hills for 22 years. He serves as a Democratic Precinct Committee member for Legislative District 3 and a member of the Progressive Men's Club in town. He volunteers his assistance at numerous events such as Make A Difference Day, Fountain Hills Day and many more. “Adkins goes above and beyond to serve our community in positive ways,” Chris Clemens said, VP of the Democratic Club.