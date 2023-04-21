FHDC 1.jpg

The Fountain Hills Democratic Club held a meeting at the Community Center on Thursday, April 13. Their featured speaker was Rory Wilson, who gave an informative presentation on A New Leaf, a homeless shelter for men located in Mesa.

Organizers said the organization provides a new start for these men, including housing and helping them find employment. Wilson mentioned the important role A New Leaf provides for these individuals who for many reasons, often beyond their control, become homeless.