Kathy Knecht, a self- described recovered politician, presented the method of Ranked Choice Voting (RCV) to the Fountain Hills Democratic Club (FHDC) at the meeting on Nov. 10.

“RCV, already in use in Maine, Alaska, New Zealand, Australia and many municipalities, saves time and election-processing money,” wrote Cynthia Couture, member of the FHDC. “It can negate the need for primaries as well as have voters focus on ideas and candidates over parties. RCV creates a better alternative to our current system because the two-party system tends to emphasize voting to maintain power within parties rather than to select candidates for leadership qualities or problem-solving abilities.”