Kathy Knecht, a self- described recovered politician, presented the method of Ranked Choice Voting (RCV) to the Fountain Hills Democratic Club (FHDC) at the meeting on Nov. 10.
“RCV, already in use in Maine, Alaska, New Zealand, Australia and many municipalities, saves time and election-processing money,” wrote Cynthia Couture, member of the FHDC. “It can negate the need for primaries as well as have voters focus on ideas and candidates over parties. RCV creates a better alternative to our current system because the two-party system tends to emphasize voting to maintain power within parties rather than to select candidates for leadership qualities or problem-solving abilities.”
At the club meeting, Knecht began with an exercise utilizing a group of volunteers who each had to select one pizza topping, although they preferred different toppings. After each made a ranked choice of toppings, the group was able to emerge with a pizza all could enjoy, sometimes using the second or third choice selected.
RCV works much the same, only on a bit more complex level. To win, a candidate must attract 50% of the voter’s choices. The ballot tabulation keeps getting narrowed down, with the second or third choices being used when necessary, until one candidate reaches 50% of the votes.
Because the ranking is done at the original vote level, money is saved, Couture wrote, since there will never be the need for a run-off election.
“In a recent poll, 60% of Arizonans favored this new form of voting. However, implementation will require an amendment to the State Constitution to put RCV into action in AZ,” Couture said.
Democratic Club members also elected officers to the board and discussed voting results of the Nov. 8 election. The next FHDC meeting will be Thursday, Jan. 12 in the Community Center at 6 p.m.