The Fountain Hills Cultural and Civic Association is accepting new memberships as well as taking renewals for 2020.
Memberships are $25 for individuals and $35 for a family. FHCCA (I Love Fountain Hills) also accepts contributions.
Memberships help cover the group’s nonprofit status, banking and accounting, insurance for board members, volunteers and events, the website and joint marketing efforts. Visit ilovefountainhills.org to start a membership.
Programs under the I Love Fountain Hills umbrella include Public Art, In-Home Concerts, Community Garden, Community Chorus, Greening of Downtown, Community Band, Leadership Academy, Fountain Hills Dark Skies, Vision Fountain Hills, Civic Affairs, Munch and Music, Poinsettia Tree Project and the Defibrillator Project.
For more information about the organization, visit ilovefountainhills.org.