The Fountain Hills Women’s Club will celebrate the holidays at its December luncheon on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the Fountain Hills Community Center. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and reservations can be made by emailing Carol Goyena at carolgoyena@gmail.com.
The cost is $25 and guests are welcome to attend.
The program is the Fountain Hills Chorus featuring music to get everyone in the holiday mood. At the luncheon, the club will also induct the 2023 officers.
At the November meeting, the Fountain Hills Women’s Club presented the Extended Hands Food with a donation of $1,000, along with non-perishable items from club members. The club has supported the food bank since its beginnings and plan to support them in the foreseeable future.
Plans for the club’s annual fundraiser are in full swing, with a Desert Derby Fashion and luncheon taking place April 2, 2023, at the Adero Resort. Club members will be contacting local merchants for support.
This event has given the club the opportunity to support local non-profit organizations such as the building of the Community Center, library, Fountain Hills Community Theater and scholarships to high school seniors and women who want to complete their studies.