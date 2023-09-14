Fountain Hills AZ Tea Party will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21. The topic will be “Ranked Choice Voting.” The option to approve ranked choice voting will be on the November 2024 ballot. If approved, it would represent a major change in the way public officials are elected. The system has been instituted in California and Alaska.
The guest speaker on this issue will be Arizona State Representative Austin Smith, who was the primary sponsor in the legislature to place a prohibition against ranked choice voting to the voters.