The Rotary Club of Fountain Hills’ annual wreath sale is in full swing.
“This is one of only two fundraisers held by the club annually,” according to club President Richard Karr. “Our ability to help fund such local organizations as Stitchers of Hope, Boys and Girls Club, Save the Family, Junior Achievement, high school scholarships and others depends upon the success of this effort.”
The wreaths, center pieces and living trees are grown and constructed by Mickman Brothers of Ham Lake, Minn. The items are shipped directly to anyone in the continental U.S., which makes for easy gift-giving.
There will also be a bulk delivery to Fountain Hills, so anyone local may personally present the gifts to their friends, family, neighbors, customers and clients. A Rotarian will make the local delivery on the buyer’s behalf.
Prices range from $40 to $46, which includes delivery. All profits are given to the organization; no proceeds are used for operational expenses.
Photos of all items can be found on the Rotary Club website at fountainhillsrotary.org. Click the “About Us” tab.
For more information, contact committee Chair Michelle Holcomb at Michelle@ForePeaks.com or 480-229-6400.