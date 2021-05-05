Rotary Club of Fountain Hills members are busy working with local organizations.
At their April 27 meeting, members presented checks to Junior Achievement and Save the Family.
Junior Achievement has asked members if they can direct their 2020 tax credit to Junior Achievement. Tax credits are $400 per person or $800 for married couples filing together. Taxes must be filed this year by May 17.
Save the Family, another of Rotary of Fountain Hills’ favorite charities, currently is need of sheets and towels. Club members are asked to bring donations to the next club meeting. Gently used sheets or towels can be accepted.
It also was suggested that a twin sheet set, including a pillowcase, can be purchased through Amazon for less than $18. Prime members qualify for free shipping.
Rotary Club of Fountain Hills meets each Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. at DC Bar and Grill. For more information, visit fountainhillsrotary.org.