The Fountain Hills Democratic Club met Nov. 14 to welcome guest speaker Terry Goddard and to elect new board members.
Goddard, former Arizona Attorney General and mayor of Phoenix, is currently leading the campaign to outlaw dirty money. Although the Outlaw Dirty Money initiative did not make the ballot in 2018, Goddard expressed confidence that the movement would obtain the necessary signatures to get on the ballot for 2020. According to polls, Arizona voters are in favor of eliminating political contributions from unknown sources. Club members said Goddard was an inspiring and informative speaker.
The club also elected two new Board members and re-elected President Dave Long for a second term. Cindy Couture was elected events chair, and Sherri James will become the new recording secretary. Special thanks were given to outgoing Events Chair Linda Jones and Recording Secretary Naomi Matusow who was a founder of the Club.
The Fountain Hills Democratic Club will meet Dec. 5 to celebrate the holiday season and the club’s ongoing success.