The Fountain Hills Democratic Club (FHDC) will convene at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, at the Community Center with time for socializing beginning at 6 p.m. The meeting will include a guest speaker and a brush-up on the Request To Speak tool.

The guest speaker is Rev. Dr. Cari Jackson, who has one passion that guides her life: To support people to claim and live their fullest, most authentic selves. Guided by this passion, she uses public speaking, counseling, writing, leadership coaching and spiritual activism to promote individual and social wholeness.