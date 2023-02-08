The Fountain Hills Democratic Club (FHDC) will convene at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, at the Community Center with time for socializing beginning at 6 p.m. The meeting will include a guest speaker and a brush-up on the Request To Speak tool.
The guest speaker is Rev. Dr. Cari Jackson, who has one passion that guides her life: To support people to claim and live their fullest, most authentic selves. Guided by this passion, she uses public speaking, counseling, writing, leadership coaching and spiritual activism to promote individual and social wholeness.
Jacksonis the former director of spiritual care and activism at the Religious Coalition for Reproductive Choice. Currently, she serves as president of Excellent Way, which provides practical spirituality to transform daily lives, incorporating wisdom from diverse spiritual traditions.
Jacksonhas served as pastor in three different Christian denominations, has served as adjunct faculty and guest lecturer in numerous academic institutions and has been a sought-after conference speaker. She holds a Ph.D. in Christian Social Ethics, a Master of Divinity, a Juris Doctor and a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and Sociology.
Jacksonis the author of five books including “The Gift to Listen,” “The Courage to Hear,” “Love Like You’ve Never Been Hurt” and “For the Souls of Black Folks.” She is a contributing author of “Sisters in Mourning.” Her current writing project is a romantic dramedy screenplay.
At the meeting, Jackson will discuss the multiple social, economic and religious issues that intersect with and impact the fight for reproductive freedom.
The public is welcome to join the FHDC for its upcoming meeting on Thursday, Feb. 9, at the Community Center.