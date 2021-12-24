Thanks to a successful Flutter at the Fountain fundraiser, the Fountain Hills Community Foundation (FHCF) will distribute $50,000 for the 2022 Giving Season.
Qualified non-profit organizations can apply directly online at fountainhillsgives.com through Jan. 31, 2022.
Grants are designed to assist with funding for educational, cultural, and humanitarian nonprofit organizations and projects and must be spent in the current calendar year.
Recipients are asked to make a brief presentation at the awards ceremony describing how the funding will make a difference to their organization and the Fountain Hills community. Organizations are also asked to provide a follow-up report on how the grant was spent and the resulting accomplishments achieved because of the funding.
The FHCF mission is to build a legacy in Fountain Hills and the surrounding communities by investing in nonprofit organizations whose work improves the lives of local youth, seniors, families and community.
For more information on the grant process or to apply, visit fountainhillsgives.com.