The Four Peaks Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) has awarded Evan Kobley its Jean Boatman Scholarship. This $1,000 scholarship is named after local DAR member and history teacher, Jean Boatman, who came to Fountain Hills schools in 1990 as coordinator of gifted education for all three schools, promoted history for 46 years in her professional role, served on the board of the Fountain Hills Cultural and Civic Association and was serving on the Fountain Hills School Board at the time of her death in 2011.
This award goes to a high school senior who possesses qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism in their home, school and community. An essay and letters of recommendation are also required.